TODAY: A 100% chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the low-to-mid-30s north to the upper-30s and low-40s in Deep East Texas. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A 100% chance of rain and freezing rain (NW). Lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 31. High: 52. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 29. High: 58. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 45. High: 67. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 65. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.