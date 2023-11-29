TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Minor flash flooding is possible area-wide, along with severe storms mainly in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night in Deep East Texas. Low: 53. High: 60. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 43. High: 67. Wind: S 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 43. High: 64. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: W 10 mph.