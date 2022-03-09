TODAY: A few clouds and warmer. High: 61. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 38. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Another front will move through the area bringing us another chance of rain and a potential wintry mix later in the evening. No travel hazards or accumulation is expected. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 42. High: 49. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Conditions will be significantly better. Low: 27. High: 52. Winds: N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 34. High: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 46. High: 74. Winds: N 10 MPH.