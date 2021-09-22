Wednesday Morning Forecast: Fall like conditions setup over the next few days

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and feeling like Fall! High: 84. Winds: North 15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 83. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 56. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer in the afternoon. Low: 60. High: 90. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: A little warmer and sunny. Low: 61. High: 91. Winds: South 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Generally dry with clouds and humidity returning in the afternoon. Low: 64. High: 92. Winds: South 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the region. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: South 10 MPH.