TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with 60 mph wind gusts and 2-inch sized hail as the main threats. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW (SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY): Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is likely, with destructive straight-line winds, strong tornadoes, and very large hail possible. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much colder. A 20% chance of showers early north of I-20. Low: 47. High: 58. Wind: NW 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 53. High: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph.