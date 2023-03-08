TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s north and low-to-mid-80s south. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Low: 58. High: 68. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 54. High: 75. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 59. High: 72. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 47. High: 62. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.