TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 57. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 50. High: 58. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 42. High: 64. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and mild. Low: 45. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is possible. Low: 53. High: 70. Wind: S 10 mph.