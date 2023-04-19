TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 76. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 44. High: 68. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 77. Wind: S 15-20 mph.