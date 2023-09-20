TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, mainly north. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly north and early. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.