TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-40s north to upper-40s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of drizzle closer to the Toledo Bend Reservoir. Temperatures drop to the low-30s by midnight, warming to the upper-30s by sunrise. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s north to low-60s south. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Low: 26. High: 39. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 19. High: 40. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers at night. Low: 23. High: 41. Wind: E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Overcast with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 35. High: 53. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 60. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.