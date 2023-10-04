TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of on and off showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Flash flooding is possible, along with isolated 60 mph wind gusts. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms, especially during the first half of the day. Flash flooding is possible early. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 67. High: 79. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 56. High: 70. Wind: N 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 51. High: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 57. High: 81. Wind: S 5-10 mph.