THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s north to the low-60s south. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, mainly in Deep East Texas. Low: 34. High: 49. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 32. High: 54. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 48. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 41. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 41. High: 55. Wind: S 5-10 mph.