TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of morning rain and storms in northeastern areas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of of nighttime rain and storm north. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.