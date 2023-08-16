TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 106. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 106. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. A 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 79. High: 106. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 80. High: 105. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 79. High: 104. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.