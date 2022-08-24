TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: S 5-10 mph.