TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s to lower-100s. Heat index values between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.