TODAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs around 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms area-wide. Highs around 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 79. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms, increasing to a 20% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with continued heat. A 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77.