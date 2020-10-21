Wednesday Noon Forecast: Heat in place for the remainder of work week

REST OF TODAY: Temperatures will warm up rather quickly. A few clouds and very muggy. High: 87. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A Cloud or two may pass over head but generally clear. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler as a front approaches. Low: 67. High: 83. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much cooler as a front passes through the area. Low: 56. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies will persist. Southerly winds will trend our temperatures warmer. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: A front will move through and trigger shower and thunderstorm chance while it makes its push through the area. Rain will increase behind the front as well. There’s still uncertainty with this front. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 68. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain chances will continue while the coolest air of the season settles in. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 57. Winds: N 15 MPH.