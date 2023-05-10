TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, with 60 mph wind gusts and tornadoes as the threats. Flash flooding is also possible. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: N 5-10 mph.