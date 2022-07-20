TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 105 with the heat index up to 112. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms late, mainly along and north of I-20. Lows in the low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine along with a few passing clouds. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 103. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.