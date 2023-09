TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 67. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 66. High: 93. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Low: 66. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 66. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.