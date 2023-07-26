TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Afternoon heat index up to 106 degrees. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Afternoon heat index up to 105 degrees. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 77. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies and hotter. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 79. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.