TODAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies. A 10% chance of rain and storms north of I-20. Highs in the low-100s, with the afternoon heat index between 105 and 115. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, followed by partly cloudy skies after midnight. A 10% chance of rain and storms north of I-20. Lows in the low-80s. Wind: SW 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms at night, north of I-20. Highs in the mid-100s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 80. High: 105. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 81. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 80. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 104. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.