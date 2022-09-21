TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s to around 100. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 70. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Ample sunshine and hot. Low: 72. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler, and much less humid. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: N 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.