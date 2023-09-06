TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-100s, with heat index up to 110 degrees. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly early. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-100s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.