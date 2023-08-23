TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 105 degrees. Afternoon heat index between 110 and 115 degrees. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy by sunrise. Lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs around 108 degrees. Afternoon heat index between 110 and 115 degrees. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 80. High: 107. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 80. High: 104. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 104. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.