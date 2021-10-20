Wednesday Morning Forecast: Humidity increases a bit today as highs get warmer

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by mainly sunny skies this afternoon. More humid. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with isolated showers possible after midnight, mainly north of I-20. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the morning, mainly north of I-20. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in northern portions of our area. Lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lows in the low-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Winds could gust up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with lows in the upper-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.