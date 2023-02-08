TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. A brief tornado and large hail also cannot be ruled out. Highs in the 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much colder. Low: 38. High: 48. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 29. High: 54. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 32. High: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 46. High: 63. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 65. Wind: S 15-20 mph.