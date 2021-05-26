Wednesday Morning Forecast: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Severe weather isn’t expected at this time. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will be possible before 9 PM. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and warm after rain chances die after sunset. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm in the afternoon. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 84. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain possible as a cold front moves through. The front will result in much cooler afternoon temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 77. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low; 65. High: 81. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 66. High: 84. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.