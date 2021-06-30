Wednesday Morning Forecast: Isolated storm chances this afternoon, rain chances increase Friday

TODAY: A few passing clouds with an afternoon isolated thunderstorm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected. This will be a little more widespread than what we see this afternoon as a cold front begins to approach us from the north. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 86. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: We’ll see the best chance of rain so far this week throughout the day Friday as the cold front moves through. Some storms could produce heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 75. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms that should come to an end by late in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon after the holiday weekend. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.