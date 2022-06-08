TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms mainly along and north of I-20. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.