TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the low-60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms late. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 68. High: 81. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.