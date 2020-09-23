Wednesday Noon Forecast: Light showers and drizzle expected today

REST OF TODAY: Spotty showers are likely for parts of the area (especially for Deep East TX). Clouds and the rain will keep our temperatures cool. Chance of rain: 40%-60%. High: 73. Winds: NE 10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some drizzle possible. Low: 65. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies and cool crisp air. High: 78. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: S 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining warm. Low: 66. High: 87. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.