Wednesday Morning Forecast: Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures today

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a cloud or two by sunset this evening. High: 50. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds throughout the night and cold. Low: 33. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. High: 54. Winds: Variable 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the morning. Otherwise, chilly temperatures are expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 30. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area as another cold front moves through the region. Chance of rain: 20%. Low; 53. High: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.