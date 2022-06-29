TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm, with relatively low humidity. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing humidity. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot for the 4th of July. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.