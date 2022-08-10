TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 100. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: S 5-10 mph.