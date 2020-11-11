Wednesday Morning Forecast: More sun today and cooler

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. High: 74. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 50. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20% Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler after a front makes its rounds through the area. Low: 53. High: 65. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 41. High: 67. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.