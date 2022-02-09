TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 67. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 40. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 69. Winds: W 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures approaching 70. Low: 43. High: 71. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers late as a cold front moves through. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 55. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 28. High: 54. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 34. High: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine is expected. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.