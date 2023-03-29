TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to start, with mostly cloudy skies towards daybreak. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: SW 25-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 79. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: S 15-20 mph.