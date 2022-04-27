TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with more humidity. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms. Conditions will also be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise it’ll be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.