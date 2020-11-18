Wednesday Morning Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A Few clouds to the the west otherwise a cool finish. Low: 50. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few morning clouds with more sun in the afternoon. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 57. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning. Temperatures will trend much colder. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.