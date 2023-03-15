TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper-50s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms are possible, with 70 mph wind gusts and golf ball-sized hail as the main threats. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Low: 42. High: 50. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 34. High: 56. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 37. High: 52. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 38. High: 53. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 39. High: 57. Wind: E 10 mph.