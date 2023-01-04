TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s north to upper-60s south. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-30s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 69. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 46. High: 59. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 40. High: 61. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.