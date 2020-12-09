Wednesday Morning Forecast: Quiet and warm today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 76. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 47. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny for most of the day with clouds increasing late in the day. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase in the evening and may be with us through the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5″-1.0″. Chance of rain” 70%. Low: 58. High: 65. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies to start the day and much cooler by the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 53. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 54. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 42. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.