TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-60s north to upper-70s south. Temperatures drop throughout the day, mainly in the northern areas. Wind: N 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 54. High: 58. Wind: NE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 50. High: 66. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 48. High: 64. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 63. Wind: E 10 mph.