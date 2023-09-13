TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 83. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 66. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 63. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 65. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.