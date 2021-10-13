Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increasing through Thursday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms (especially W & NW). Otherwise it’ll be warm and very humid. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing rain chances out to our west. If you’re not seeing rain, you’ll feel the humidity. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rainy and muggy. The best chance of rain will be to our NW throughout the day tomorrow. Rainfall totals should remain under an inch for most of the area. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain chances in the morning as a cold front moves through. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 84. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 52. High: 75. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 48. High: 77. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 79. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 52. High: 80. Winds: SE 5 MPH.