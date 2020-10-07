Wednesday Noon Forecast: Rain chances return as Delta moves into the gulf

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 85. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 63. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 83. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increase as Delta pushes closer to the Louisiana coastline. Better chances of rain the farther East you go. Rain will keep our temperatures in check in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 75. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies will prevail as Delta pushes East. Warm and humid. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. A few showers are possible late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 89. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 58. High: 81. Winds: NE 10 MPH.