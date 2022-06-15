TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with skies becoming partly cloudy by daybreak. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.