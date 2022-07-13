TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly clear overnight. A 20% chance of showers early. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 100. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 101. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.